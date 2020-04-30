Letter to the Editor

Ten minutes for the census

To the editor: Fairbanks, have you completed your census at my2020census.gov yet?

The 2020 census is more important than ever. Conducted every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau, a census counts everyone in the nation once, in the right place, and has meaningful impacts to our community. Our count determines how much federal funding comes to our schools, hospitals, roads and more. It determines how many seats our area has in the state House of Representatives and state Senate. For 10 minutes of your time, you can help Alaska for the next 10 years.

As of April 27, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s self-response rate is 35.5%, well below the national level of 53.4%. We can do better; a decade ago, the borough had a 64% participation rate. You can help bring that number to 100%.

As a result of COVID-19, the Census Bureau has delayed its field operations. However, online, phone and mailed self-responses continue to be collected. You can (and should) participate today. Visit my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.

Fairbanks, we’re proud of being known for our strong sense of community and ability to come together in times of need. That has shown brightly in our response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Take 10 minutes of your day to join us in making our community stronger by participating in the 2020 census, then call up a neighbor and encourage them to do the same.

