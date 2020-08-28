Susitna Dam info

To the editor: I’m not sure where you got the information in your editorial on the Susitna Dam idea, but perhaps you could have a fisheries biologist from Fish and Game provide information. What I remember from the studies done 40 years ago was that the whole flow regime of the river was going to be changed, affecting rearing and spawning areas downstream of the dam, which is what the current five species of salmon use. To say that salmon won’t be affected is wrong.
It makes me question the source of your information and its accuracy. There are some successful smaller hydroelectric projects in the state. Perhaps we should focus less on mega-projects and start considering smaller, more local projects with less impact.