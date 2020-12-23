Support Trillion Trees Act

To the editor: It’s understood that our climate is changing. While there is no one solution for addressing climate change and its effect, there is momentum building by Republicans in Congress to tackle this problem, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to make our nation more resilient and successful. As more leaders join in collaborating on sensible climate solutions, policies out of Washington are becoming increasingly bipartisan — just look at the introduction of the Trillion Trees Act in the Senate.
This bill goes well-beyond the premise of removing emissions in the atmosphere through the planting of trees — even though this could significantly offset man-made carbon. Rather, it is a comprehensive plan that better establishes forest management and restoration practices across the nation while ensuring trees are planted in the right areas and have proper maintenance to safeguard long-term success. Further, this bill could help stimulate our economy through the creation of new jobs and investments in rural communities.
With support of the House version of the Trillion Trees Act by U.S. Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), I encourage Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to throw their support behind the bipartisan Senate version as a viable solution for reducing emissions.