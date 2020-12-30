Support tourism

To the editor: State and national economists agree that the leisure and hospitality sector, fueled by tourism, is the hardest hit sector of our economy from the pandemic. As a tour operator in Fairbanks, we just recently reopened our business since having to close it down last March. Similarly, when faced with a 51% loss in revenue back in April, Explore Fairbanks cut staff and reduced salaries for the remaining employees with the objective of continuing its marketing efforts, albeit at a reduced level, to keep the destination in the forefront of travelers.
Despite these losses, unseasoned elected members of the Fairbanks City Council recently sought to wrest funding from Explore Fairbanks, an organization already on its knees due to the pandemic.
Thankfully, the more-experienced members and the mayor voted against this rash suggestion. The tourism industry already pays its fair share to the city. The city automatically receives 22.5% of the hotel/motel tax collections for use in its general fund. This share grew from $531,926 in 2009 to $771,926 in 2019 — a 45% growth in 10 years. Furthermore, tourism businesses are among the top property tax payers in the city. For example, of the top 50 property tax payers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 41 are in the city and seven, or 17%, of these are hotels with the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center ranking fourth overall.
As the marketing entity for the city, Explore Fairbanks has and will continue to play an intricate role in the recovery of tourism businesses over the next two years and beyond. The city needs to invest in its future.
Investing in tourism marketing is investing into the growth of the city of Fairbanks budget.