Letter to the Editor

Support the arts

To the editor: I am writing today to express my appreciation of the Legislature’s commitment to supporting arts education in Alaska’s schools. For the next several days Arctic Light Elementary School on Fort Wainwright is being graced with art instruction from the wonderful local artist, Iris Sutton. Because of the Artist in Residence grant through the Fairbanks Arts Association, students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will each receive two art lessons from Sutton. They’ll be using shapes to sketch and then watercolor to paint Alaska animals.

This morning I visited the art room to observe Iris Sutton in action, and I was thrilled to see students so engaged with the artistic experience. We know through research how much the arts do for the brain and how integration of the arts can promote engagement and learning all across the curriculum, not to mention the social and emotional benefits that partaking in art can do for soothing the soul. I’d truly appreciate continued legislative funding of the arts. Without their help, students wouldn’t be able to have such an opportunity as they do today.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.