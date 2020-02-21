Support the arts

To the editor: I am writing today to express my appreciation of the Legislature’s commitment to supporting arts education in Alaska’s schools. For the next several days Arctic Light Elementary School on Fort Wainwright is being graced with art instruction from the wonderful local artist, Iris Sutton. Because of the Artist in Residence grant through the Fairbanks Arts Association, students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will each receive two art lessons from Sutton. They’ll be using shapes to sketch and then watercolor to paint Alaska animals.
This morning I visited the art room to observe Iris Sutton in action, and I was thrilled to see students so engaged with the artistic experience. We know through research how much the arts do for the brain and how integration of the arts can promote engagement and learning all across the curriculum, not to mention the social and emotional benefits that partaking in art can do for soothing the soul. I’d truly appreciate continued legislative funding of the arts. Without their help, students wouldn’t be able to have such an opportunity as they do today.