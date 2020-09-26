To the editor: I am pleased to support Sue Sprinkle, candidate for City Council Seat E. I first became aware of Sue’s civic activities through her involvement with the 2011 “Looking for Love Again” project, which was a public participation installation, focusing attention on our still-abandoned Polaris Building. Since that time, I have encountered Sue, as a member of the Downtown Association, taking monthly walks in various parts of our city to notice what’s new, what’s old, what’s working, what needs improvement, block by block. Sue loves Fairbanks and is focused on making our city a vibrant place to live.
I see Sue as a community-minded consensus builder — Fairbanks is her home and a place she wants to see continue to grow and improve. She is a woman who is approachable, interested in people and truly willing to listen to and understand a wide diversity of viewpoints. She is a business owner with many years of experience running her own graphic design business and should be up to the yearly budget tasks required of our council members. That said, I trust that Sue will push to explore fiscal options that may be best for our city’s long-term future and not only the “least expensive” path in the short term.
I appreciate Sue’s focus on making Fairbanks a wonderful place to live and her willingness to serve. Please join me in supporting Sue Sprinkle for City Council, and don’t forget to vote.