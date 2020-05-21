Letter to the Editor

Support Solie for GVEA

To the editor: I have known Rick Solie, both as a next-door neighbor and a friend for 25 years. He is bright, honest, hard-working and a family man. He has worked for many years in a variety of contexts and roles to make this a better community. It is hard to imagine a better selection to be on the GVEA board. Don’t just take my word for it. If you like and appreciate Rick Schikora’s decades of service to GVEA (as do I), you should vote for Rick Solie. That’s easy since Rick Schikora has endorsed Rick Solie.

Both of these Ricks realize that this is neither the time nor the place for GVEA to sign on to the “Green New Deal.” If you think my concern is misplaced, I urge you to read Rick’s opponent’s positions on where she wants GVEA to go. Finally, some have suggested that Rick has a conflict of interest since he is a part-time consultant to the Livengood gold mine. There is no conflict. Rick could not, and would not, vote on any issue directly involving his client. That is a fact, and as President John Adams once noted, “facts are stubborn things.”

