You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Support Measure 1

To the editor: Vote yes on Measure 1. The oil companies are lying when they claim that raising their taxes means fewer jobs for Alaskans. The opposite is true: Raising their taxes means more jobs for Alaskans.

Really.

What makes the oil companies hire and fire people is global demand for oil and local availability of oil, neither of which have anything to do with our state taxes. That’s it.

Do you really think they hire extra people when taxes are low as a thank you? No. When their taxes are low, it means they can give a higher percentage of their profits to their shareholders. That’s it. Full stop.

They will not fire anybody if their taxes are raised. I promise.

But the state of Alaska can afford to hire more people if we raise their taxes. Because the state, unlike the rich people who get the lion’s share of those stock dividends, will not bank that money: No, the state will spend it on improved roads, more snowplow operators, more VPSOs, new schools, the works. That’s what governments do with extra cash: they spend it, which is how jobs get created.

Rich people don’t. They don’t need to; they’re already rich enough. Rich people squirrel the money away into a hole, never to be seen again.

I promise you, the oil companies won’t miss the money. They really won’t. But we could use it. We need it.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.