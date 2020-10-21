Support Measure 1

To the editor: Vote yes on Measure 1. The oil companies are lying when they claim that raising their taxes means fewer jobs for Alaskans. The opposite is true: Raising their taxes means more jobs for Alaskans.
Really.
What makes the oil companies hire and fire people is global demand for oil and local availability of oil, neither of which have anything to do with our state taxes. That’s it.
Do you really think they hire extra people when taxes are low as a thank you? No. When their taxes are low, it means they can give a higher percentage of their profits to their shareholders. That’s it. Full stop.
They will not fire anybody if their taxes are raised. I promise.
But the state of Alaska can afford to hire more people if we raise their taxes. Because the state, unlike the rich people who get the lion’s share of those stock dividends, will not bank that money: No, the state will spend it on improved roads, more snowplow operators, more VPSOs, new schools, the works. That’s what governments do with extra cash: they spend it, which is how jobs get created.
Rich people don’t. They don’t need to; they’re already rich enough. Rich people squirrel the money away into a hole, never to be seen again.
I promise you, the oil companies won’t miss the money. They really won’t. But we could use it. We need it.