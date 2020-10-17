Support Marna Sanford

To the editor: Two of my favorite colors are purple and gold. Yes, I happen to be a proud alum of Lathrop High School, but this is not about that.
In politics, “purple” is a blend of blue (Democrat) and red (Republican). “Purple” politics are just that: melding both sides of the aisle, working together to find commonsense solutions. Independents are often considered “purple” because they do not want to be put in a party box, and their platform is often as unique as Fairbanks itself.
Gold is naturally another favorite color of mine, having been proudly raised in the Golden Heart City of this great state.
My favorite colors purple and gold also remind me of my friend, Marna Sanford. I have worked with Marna over the years to consider solutions to balance the budget responsibly while providing resources for Alaskans to be safe, healthy, seize opportunities for success, and build our economy.
Marna has remarkable experience and a track record that proves her passion for this community, whether as a wildland firefighter, a public defender and advocate, or her work on the Borough Assembly. Marna knows how to engage with hardworking Fairbanksans so she can hear your ideas, concerns, and goals, while you strive to balance all of life’s demands. She makes representing you her goal, so you can get back to meeting yours.
Marna is one of the smartest, sincerest, kindest, and most gracious people I have had the pleasure to know and work with. (Plus, she’s darn funny, too.) I have looked up to her for years, admiring her work, tenacity, boldness, and ability to get people together to find lasting solutions to difficult problems.
Marna is a proven leader who knows how to bring people together, is passionate to serve this community we all love, and who truly has a heart of gold. I hope you will join me in supporting Marna Sanford, independent candidate for Alaska state Senate, to represent residents of Goldstream, Ester, Fox, Farmers Loop, upper Hot Springs, and North Pole.