To the editor: I rely on reporters for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and other local news outlets to keep on top of local politics and projects, let me know about local events, which roads are blocked by construction and other information that I can’t get from the internet. Turns out lenders notice which communities have good local reporting and charge less for loans in those places. If there is no one watching, people can get away with bad behavior longer. We need to support local journalism.
When it comes to news outside our community, I find it difficult to judge which news sources are reliable these days. There are so many different ways of getting news. And different sources might be preferable depending on whether it’s state news, national or international news I’m looking for. The most reliable sources quote local reporters as the basis of their stories.
Some Fairbanks experts are getting together to talk about this important subject. Virginia Farmier (Helen Snedden Foundation), Dermot Cole (reporter, columnist, author) and Melissa Harter (Director borough public library) will talk about “The News Desert: Why Local Journalism Matters.” They will cover a range of topics, from how to recognize “fake news,” the vital importance of local journalism to our community and journalism’s role in democracy.
The forum will be a free webinar format hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, on both Zoom and Facebook Live, on Tuesday Sept. 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can register for free on the League’s web site, www.lwvalaska.org/fairbanks. If you attend, you can submit questions to the panelists. And if you miss the webinar (too much Zoom?), it will be recorded and posted on the League’s website so that you can watch it later.