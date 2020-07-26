Letter to the Editor

Support Head Start

To the editor: When Head Start began in 1965, at its foundation was the idea that families and communities were integral to supporting children’s successful early learning and development. Family engagement is still the main focus of the Head Start program and vital to its success for children, regardless of financial situation. Head Start has a positive impact not just on families but on communities as well by changing the cycle of poverty.

Research shows that children in these programs are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college to lead healthy productive lives. When children have the opportunity to learn essential skills at an early age, they get a “head start” at succeeding in life. Regardless of where they live or their family’s income, all kids should have access to high-quality early education opportunities that set them up to reach their full potential.

Without ample opportunities at a productive life, it is likely more lives will slip back into the poverty cycle. In turn, this contributes to unemployment and crime, which affects the lives of others as well. Fairbanks needs more facilities and staffing to make positive changes, as mentioned above. The waitlist for these programs is a mile long, and children are likely to get into public school before gaining access to early education.

In conclusion, Congress needs to increase the federal commitment to Head Start so more children, families and communities have the same opportunity to thrive.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.