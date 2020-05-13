Support for Alison Carter

To the editor: I support Alison Carter for Golden Valley’s board. She has lived in Alaska for about 27 years, and she has been a proud 24-year member-owner of GVEA’s cooperative business model. Her GVEA-specific credentials include three years on GVEA’s Member Advisory Committee with two years as its chair. The Member Advisory Committee is involved in topics critical to GVEA.
She has an impressive educational background, including credentials as a certified public accountant and a doctorate of law. Her community service involvement includes leading a Veterans Treatment Court to Fairbanks, National Ski Patrol, Green Star of Interior Alaska and her church membership. Alison Carter is the best-qualified candidate. Please consider her when you vote.