You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Support Dan Sullivan

To the editor: Sen. Dan Sullivan has not bragged about shooting a grizzly bear. He has dug an outhouse hole at the Fate family Yukon River fish camp. This he accomplished under the watchful eyes of his mother-in-law, Alaska Native leader Mary Jane Fate.

I encourage you to give Sen. Sullivan your support. He has proven experience in leadership against domestic violence and sexual abuse. He participated in the leadership of Alaska’s first “Choose Respect” walks. He continues that effort now by sponsoring the POWER Act in the nation’s capital. Sullivan has worked diligently over years to help Alaskans: against ocean plastic waste... for reducing our nation’s dependence on China for strategic critical minerals... for a strong military... for vitally needed icebreakers... for responsible resource development. See his Aug. 24 press release.

I have enjoyed talking with his wife, Julie, about Covenant House in Anchorage, where she’s very active on the board of directors of this important shelter for homeless kids.

They’re good people. I believe Senator Sullivan deserves your support. His opponent is a cocky newcomer with no record of doing such good things for Alaska.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.