Support Dan Sullivan

To the editor: Sen. Dan Sullivan has not bragged about shooting a grizzly bear. He has dug an outhouse hole at the Fate family Yukon River fish camp. This he accomplished under the watchful eyes of his mother-in-law, Alaska Native leader Mary Jane Fate.
I encourage you to give Sen. Sullivan your support. He has proven experience in leadership against domestic violence and sexual abuse. He participated in the leadership of Alaska’s first “Choose Respect” walks. He continues that effort now by sponsoring the POWER Act in the nation’s capital. Sullivan has worked diligently over years to help Alaskans: against ocean plastic waste... for reducing our nation’s dependence on China for strategic critical minerals... for a strong military... for vitally needed icebreakers... for responsible resource development. See his Aug. 24 press release.
I have enjoyed talking with his wife, Julie, about Covenant House in Anchorage, where she’s very active on the board of directors of this important shelter for homeless kids.
They’re good people. I believe Senator Sullivan deserves your support. His opponent is a cocky newcomer with no record of doing such good things for Alaska.