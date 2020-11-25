Support a mask mandate

To the editor: Dr. Zink is worried that Alaska’s hospitals may be overwhelmed before we get a vaccine if Alaska’s COVID-19 infection rate does not slow down. What are Governor Dunleavy, Mayor Ward and Mayor Matherly doing about this looming life or death health-care situation? Absolutely nothing, except for finger-pointing at each other about what should be done and who should be doing it. Alaska immediately needs a mask mandate and a curfew on all businesses that serve alcohol.
If our elected leaders take decisive action immediately, we might be able to avoid the possibility that our hospital will become too full of COVID-19 patients to treat car accident victims.
Call Governor Dunleavy today at 907-465-3500 and tell him Alaska needs a mask mandate and a curfew for alcohol related business immediately.
Robert A. Sparks
Fairbanks