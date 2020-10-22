Sullivan's 'magic'

To the editor: It is bad enough when our president lives in an alternate reality where magic replaces science and words change their meaning with no warning. If Dan Sullivan has chosen to support Trump Donald 97% of the time, then he too believes in magic. For example, The Donald told us that the coronavirus would disappear as if by magic. Lately, we have been told by Senator Sullivan’s leader that we have turned the corner and the effect of the pandemic is declining. There must be a mistake somewhere, because the News-Miner just reported increasing levels of infection in the state of Alaska. It must be “fake magic.”
This form of “fake magic” has shown up in one of Senator Sullivan’s political ads. Apparently, Dr. Gross owns a house in California. The owning of this house apparently robs Dr. Gross of his authenticity as an Alaskan. Dan Sullivan has spent about seven years actually residing in the state. These must have been magical years to be able to offset the fact that Dr. Al Gross grew up in Alaska, graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School and practiced medicine for years in the state. Dan Sullivan spent most of his time in Ohio or Washington, D.C.
Sen. Sullivan’s magical abilities would be more useful if he used it to improve and modernize the U.S. Postal Service. Perhaps he could make the unanswered accusation of secretly supporting the Pebble Mine go away.
Dr. Gross has made it clear that he recognizes the military’s importance to Alaska both for homeland defense and for the economic health of the state. Perhaps the Sullivan magic can be used to retrieve some funds from a certain wall building project involving the southern border. In Alaska, the money could be used at Fort Greely to thwart missile attacks. Unfortunately, The Beautiful Wall may not be able to defend us from a night attack of an immigrant with a shovel.
I can’t help thinking that a Dr. Al Gross, who wants use science to improve the health care of Alaskans, is a better choice for senator than a man who does not have a anything to offer except more magic.