Sullivan's lack of integrity

To the editor: Thomas Baring’s recent letter exposed Sen. Dan Sullivan’s hypocrisy regarding the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy. I would like to expand his thoughts. The key issue is integrity, and the Supreme Court vacancy is just the tip of the iceberg.
Example No. 2: Pebble Mine. On Aug. 20, Sullivan stated, “I support this conclusion — based on the best available science and a rigorous, fair process — that a federal permit [for Pebble Mine] cannot be issued.” However, secret tapes of private conversations show that Sullivan is in Pebble executives’ back pocket. These executives explained that Sullivan is hoping to “ride out the election.” “He’s off in a corner being quiet,” they stated. “So I think that’s our plan to work with him is: leave him alone and let him be quiet.”
What led Pebble Mine executives to believe Sullivan supports them? Will Sullivan release all transcripts of his conversations with Pebble executives? Does $138,750 in contributions (according to opensecrets.org) Sullivan received from the mining industry compromise him? Sullivan hopes to lull Alaskans with his public statements and “ride out the election.”
The point is not whether Senator Sullivan should support or oppose the Pebble Mine. The issue is integrity. Sullivan says one thing to Alaska voters and the opposite to deep-pocketed mining executives. He hopes Alaskans don’t notice or don’t care.
I care about integrity. So does Sullivan’s opponent, Dr. Al Gross. For example, Dr. Al was dissatisfied with our health care system and wanted to do something about it. He left a lucrative medical practice to earn his master’s degree in public health. He would never vote to take away health insurance that covers preexisting conditions.
Dr. Al would stand up to President Trump’s false statements about the COVID-19 pandemic instead of remaining “off in a corner being quiet.” During a global pandemic, don’t we need a senator with public health expertise, with true integrity? A senator who could — finally — lead us through the worst public health crisis in a century? Don’t we deserve a senator we can trust?