Sullivan's court 'principle'

To the editor: Here’s Sen. Dan Sullivan’s complete press release regarding the Supreme Court:
“The President has the constitutional authority to nominate and the U.S. Senate has the authority to advise and consent. The decision to withhold advancement of Mr. Garland’s nomination isn’t about the individual, it’s about the principle. Alaskans, like all Americans, are in the midst of an important national election. The next Supreme Court justice could fundamentally change the direction of the Court for years to come. Alaskans deserve to have a voice in that direction through their vote, and we will ensure that they have one.”
Dan Sullivan issued that press release on March 16, 2016, almost eight months before the 2016 election, shortly after Justice Scalia died and the president at the time, Obama, nominated Merrick Garland to fill his seat. Sullivan was clear, rushing a Supreme Court nomination process, “only” eight months before an election, wouldn’t be right.
Now, in 2020, Justice Ginsburg’s seat is vacant. This time, there’s barely a month and a half to go in the “midst of an important national election.” As of Sept. 22, as I write this letter, Sullivan has failed to announce that he will oppose the rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat before the election. Sullivan has yet to declare that “Alaskans deserve to have a voice through their vote.”
This rush for a Supreme Court appointment will be another self-inflicted national crisis. Because it is so blatantly hypocritical and inconsistent, ramming it down our throats will divide us even further and degrade the Republican Party even further. Dan Sullivan has the power to stop this move. Or, does he think that Alaskans do not “deserve to have a voice through their vote?”
Four years ago, he declared it a matter of “principle” to block a Supreme Court nomination eight months before an election. Six weeks before the next election, Dan Sullivan has a chance to show us. Is he a man of principle, or not?