Sullivan should speak up

To the editor: I and many others are upset beyond words at President Donald Trump’s dealing with the COVID crisis. In a week during which the United States exceeds more than 50,000 new COVID cases on multiple days, Mr. Trump is in denial. Instead of urging Americans to avoid large crowds and requiring mask wearing when social distancing is not possible, he and his campaign flout CDC guidelines. As several states are now overwhelmed with our crisis, he makes statements like, “We have some areas where we are putting out the flames, or the fires, and that’s working out well.” Perhaps his most ironic statement is, “We’ve done a historic thing.” Well, that statement is true. He has almost singlehandedly plunged our nation into a crisis. That is historic.
I have written to Sen. Dan Sullivan asking him to call out our president for his failure to address our pandemic. His response basically says we should follow CDC guidelines, with which I agree. What I would like Sen. Sullivan and his Republican colleagues to do is call out the president for his failures. If they do so, they may be able to prevent the deaths of tens of thousands more Americans. I find it difficult to believe that Sullivan is anything but very unhappy with Trump regarding COVID plus other issues such as his denial of the Russian bounty offerings. I urge him to express these sentiments publicly.