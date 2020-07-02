Sullivan’s silence

To the editor: The CIA has a well established policy of “Never confirm, never deny.” We have an administration that has adopted the policy of “Always deny.” There is no responsibility for anything connected to this administration. No responsibility for over 127,000 deaths in this country from COVID-19, even though experts have reiterated that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus significantly. Even some Republican senators, notably avoiding mask use in the past, are donning masks. This is still missing at the top.
The latest denial is on the intelligence about bounties being paid by Russia for American servicemen deaths in Afghanistan. First it was “The president wasn’t briefed.” This has been debunked. Now the denial comes in the form of blaming the media (a frequent target except for Fox News) or that it is a hoax. One wonders why Republican senators have remained silent on this issue. Dan Sullivan was an active-duty Marine and is still in the Marine Corps Reserve. Why is he silent? Does his silence indicate that he condones this?