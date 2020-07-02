Letter to the editor

Sullivan’s silence

To the editor: The CIA has a well established policy of “Never confirm, never deny.” We have an administration that has adopted the policy of “Always deny.” There is no responsibility for anything connected to this administration. No responsibility for over 127,000 deaths in this country from COVID-19, even though experts have reiterated that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus significantly. Even some Republican senators, notably avoiding mask use in the past, are donning masks. This is still missing at the top.

The latest denial is on the intelligence about bounties being paid by Russia for American servicemen deaths in Afghanistan. First it was “The president wasn’t briefed.” This has been debunked. Now the denial comes in the form of blaming the media (a frequent target except for Fox News) or that it is a hoax. One wonders why Republican senators have remained silent on this issue. Dan Sullivan was an active-duty Marine and is still in the Marine Corps Reserve. Why is he silent? Does his silence indicate that he condones this?

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.