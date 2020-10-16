Sullivan, missing in action

To the editor: Senator Sullivan is rightly proud of his military service and his support for the military. Where was his outrage when the current President:
• Said disrespectful things about John McCain, a true hero?
• Raided military funding for his border wall?
• Installed far-right political allies at the Pentagon without Senate confirmation?
• Removed 10,000 U.S. troops from Germany, to Russia’s delight?
• Reportedly called American military dead “losers” and “suckers”?
Where was Sullivan’s outrage and call for a thorough investigation when American intelligence reported that Russia’s Putin is offering the Taliban a bounty for every dead American in Afghanistan? The president may have a crush on Putin, but Putin is no friend to America.
The president’s re-election campaign recently released a campaign ad using Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s image without Milley’s knowledge or consent, violating the military’s strict policy against participating in political campaigns. Will the senator’s outrage finally surface?
Senator Sullivan calls himself an independent voice for Alaska. In 2016, when Justice Scalia died and President Obama nominated moderate Judge Garland to the Supreme Court, Sullivan believed that eight months before was too close to the presidential election to consider the president’s nominee because Alaskans deserved to have a voice through their votes. Now, three weeks before the election, Sullivan no longer supports allowing Alaskans to have a voice.
The current nominee, Judge Barrett, thinks the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Thousands of Alaskans, including my husband, have medical insurance through the ACA. If she is confirmed, the court will have the votes to strike down the law and thousands of Alaskans will lose access to medical care. Senator Sullivan seems untroubled. He, of course, has great insurance.
Independent? No, Mitch McConnell’s puppet.
I am voting for Al Gross, an independent Alaskan, not a transplant from Ohio.