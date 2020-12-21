Sullivan is wrong

To the editor: Sen. Dan Sullivan’s letter in the opinion page on Dec. 10 attempts to lead us in the wrong direction as to our country’s problems. In it he strongly aligns himself with the interests of the military industrialists over those of the people.
People have spoken in favor of less military spending and using money for infrastructure improvements, for education, and other job programs. These things were in the campaign promises that helped win the election for Donald Trump in 2016. Very few of these promises were fulfilled.
Sullivan brings up military cutbacks of 40 years by President Jimmy Carter as being a bad thing for the United States. Were they? He also now heralds that China and Russia are a threat and uses this Cold War tactic to further support the expansion of our military to the detriment of our domestic needs.
The United States spends more on the military than Russia and China combined. Where do we draw the limit? Dan never mentions climate change which is really the biggest threat to our security than any declared enemy. One might note that the support of the oil companies by the consumptive military is a large contributor to climate change.
President Eisenhower, one of our most introspective presidents, said, “Beware of the military industrial complex.” He was right.