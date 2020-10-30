Sullivan is best for Alaska

To the editor: Since his election in 2015, Senator Sullivan has worked tirelessly to convince the Pentagon and his colleagues in the House and Senate that to respond to great power competition with China and Russia, America must modernize and strengthen the nation’s Arctic defenses – and to remind them that Alaska is America’s Arctic.
As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on Readiness, Senator Sullivan has been able to help secure more than $1.6 billion in military construction dollars for our state – with nearly $600 million being deployed in our community. He successfully fought for two new squadrons of F-35A fighters to be stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, and he has pushed to ensure Alaska is the “cornerstone of national missile defense,” dramatically upgrading the missile defense and detection systems at Fort Greely and Clear Air Force Station.
Over the past several years, the Arctic has become increasingly contested and militarized, and it’s Senator Sullivan who’s taken the lead in pointing out how far behind America’s allowed itself to fall: Already, Russia has fully deployed new Arctic brigade combat teams, under a new Arctic command, and constructed as many as 50 airfields, 16 deep-water ports, and 40 icebreakers.
Meanwhile, America has just one operational heavy icebreaker, and the nearest Defense Department strategic seaports to the Arctic are the Ports of Anchorage and Tacoma. Since his time in office ringing the alarm bells, Sullivan has been able to secure authorization for the construction of six new icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard (America’s first new icebreakers in 40 years!), and a contract for the first vessel is already under way, with options to build up to two more. Senator Sullivan has also started a meaningful dialog about a deep-water port in Nome.
I have had the honor of working very closely with Senator Sullivan. His integrity, his commitment to Alaska, and his fighting spirit are unmatched. He’s good for the Arctic, great for Alaska, a combat veteran and he’s an exceptional senator for our great nation.
Senator Sullivan has worked for and earned our support.