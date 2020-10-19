Sullivan for Senate

To the editor: I am writing as a lifelong resident of Nome to express my strong, resounding and unwavering support for Sen. Dan Sullivan and his reelection this fall to the U.S. Senate.
I realized during his first year in federal office that he had understanding and vision of the critical role of the Arctic region. His desire was not only to protect Alaska inhabitants but also to advance the nation’s security interest in being truly the leader in the Arctic region. This dedication has only grown much clearer during his tenure in the Senate.
As current (as well as a former) mayor of the city of Nome, and also having worked closely with our beloved immediate past mayor, the late Richard Beneville (who was also a very ardent supporter; he repeatedly told me directly that Sen. Sullivan was his “hero!”), we both saw him in action repeatedly fighting for justice and everything that is good about and for Alaska.
This has been an unusually trying year for all of us, and I simply cannot adequately express how much Senator Sullivan’s tireless efforts and staunch support for our community has meant to Nome. And there is no doubt his continued efforts will mean much to Nome, as well as our region, for Alaska and our great country.
I trust my fellow Alaskans also recognize the job well done by Senator Sullivan and will continue to support his call to duty on behalf of Alaska in the upcoming 2020 election.