You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Sullivan for Senate

To the editor: I am writing as a lifelong resident of Nome to express my strong, resounding and unwavering support for Sen. Dan Sullivan and his reelection this fall to the U.S. Senate.

I realized during his first year in federal office that he had understanding and vision of the critical role of the Arctic region. His desire was not only to protect Alaska inhabitants but also to advance the nation’s security interest in being truly the leader in the Arctic region. This dedication has only grown much clearer during his tenure in the Senate.

As current (as well as a former) mayor of the city of Nome, and also having worked closely with our beloved immediate past mayor, the late Richard Beneville (who was also a very ardent supporter; he repeatedly told me directly that Sen. Sullivan was his “hero!”), we both saw him in action repeatedly fighting for justice and everything that is good about and for Alaska.

This has been an unusually trying year for all of us, and I simply cannot adequately express how much Senator Sullivan’s tireless efforts and staunch support for our community has meant to Nome. And there is no doubt his continued efforts will mean much to Nome, as well as our region, for Alaska and our great country.

I trust my fellow Alaskans also recognize the job well done by Senator Sullivan and will continue to support his call to duty on behalf of Alaska in the upcoming 2020 election.

 

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.