Letter to the editor

Sullivan for Alaska

To the editor: I’m writing in support of Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate. I had the great privilege and honor of working for Sen. Sullivan in Fairbanks for over four years. In my time with Sen. Sullivan, I learned many things about our community, our state, and how our government works. But, most importantly, I learned about Dan Sullivan’s love of Alaska, his integrity and his work ethic.

If you don’t know a person, it is hard to get the real picture from TV ads or on the news. But I can tell you, Dan truly cares about people. And truly cares about Alaskans. He works incredibly hard and wants every single Alaskan to thrive. In my time, I observed Sen. Sullivan interacting with many Alaskans: youth, elders, veterans, business owners, people struggling with substance abuse, artists, and industry leaders. He would earnestly engage with everyone he encountered, listen carefully, and work to solve problems.

Recently, I heard a radio ad that listed many of Sen. Sullivan’s accomplishments in his first term in the Senate. The list was long, but as I listened, I could mentally tally the bills or actions that went with the accomplishments listed, from reinvigorating Alaska’s military, to combatting the opioid epidemic, to reversing federal government overreach, and so much more. Dan Sullivan has delivered honorably for Alaska. And I know he loves this great state and its people. I hope you’ll join me in reelecting Sen. Dan Sullivan.

 

 

 

