Sullivan fails on health care

To the editor: Sen. Dan Sullivan opposed the Affordable Care Act. In an April 3, 2014, Community Perspective he mentioned that as Alaska attorney general he sued the Obama administration over the law. Sullivan has supported every effort to weaken and repeal the ACA. About 25 million people have had health care with the ACA, including my wife and me.
After Barack Obama signed the ACA, Republicans proclaimed they would “repeal and replace” it. President Donald Trump campaigned on doing the same. In the pinnacle of their power, Republicans rolled out no plan. Claims by people like Trump and Sullivan that they will keep preexisting condition protections without the framework of the ACA are not substantiated. Where is the proposal, Senator Sullivan?
As COVID-19 infections increase, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and health care. Five million citizens gained health coverage from the ACA during the crisis. Astonishingly, in the midst of the pandemic, Trump sued to invalidate the ACA. The case will be before the Supreme Court after the election.
Trump and Sullivan are focused on confirming a Supreme Court justice the week before the election. The nominee, Judge Amy Barrett, is an ACA critic. I am not surprised that Trump and Senate Republicans can’t come up with a COVID-19 assistance package. Trump says one thing one day and something contradictory the next day.
The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population and 20% of the COVID-19 deaths. Meanwhile, Trump makes fun of Joe Biden’s mask-wearing, calls epidemiologist Dr. Fauci an idiot and dismisses the seriousness of the virus. Over half as many people have died from the virus as U.S. military deaths in World War II. Sullivan is silent.
Alaskans have alternatives. Dr. Al Gross wants to strengthen the ACA and add a public option. Gross also wants to increase federal payments for rural health providers, simplify and improve medical record keeping and support telemedicine.
Alyse Galvin is a great alternative to Trump enabler Rep. Don Young
Vote for Dr. Al Gross, Alyse Galvin and Joe Biden.