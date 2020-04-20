Sullivan, China, the virus

To the editor: Sen. Dan Sullivan’s spokesman said in Sunday’s News-Miner that the senator “believes we need to take a hard look at U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, given the organization’s complicity in China’s lack of transparency as it relates to this pandemic.” I applaud Sen. Sullivan for standing up to President Donald Trump’s irresponsibility on China’s transparency. In a Jan. 24 tweet, the president said that “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
It is a good thing that our representation in Washington, D.C., is starting to speak up for principles!