Sullivan and oil

To the editor: It is good to read the letter to the editor on Sunday, May 3, thanking Sen. Dan Sullivan for helping an Alaskan stranded abroad at this time to return home to Alaska.
However, he is not doing so much to help the state of Alaska move away from oil production toward a renewable energy economy, which is essential if we are to lower carbon emissions and save the planet’s atmosphere.
Sen. Sullivan was in attendance when President Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill. He asked the president about the big lending banks that the senator says are starting to “discriminate against investment in Alaska oil development.” This is not discrimination; this is good business practice.
Banks and asset managers are researching industries and companies that will grow and increase the portfolio value of their clients. Financial advisers promote sectors that will become more valuable in the future. They recognize that climate change is real and that, in order to maintain a viable planet on which life may continue, we must phase out the use of fossil fuels. That is the intention of their recommendations.
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is encouraging its clients to move their investments away from the oil and gas sectors to help combat global warming and promote renewable energy. This was made public before knowledge of the pandemic.
The senator should understand that they are not picking on him or Alaska; they are picking winners.