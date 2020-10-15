Sullivan and axing the ACA

To the editor: As soon as the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2012, Republicans vowed to repeal, gut, diminish and void the ACA, legislation that allowed 20 million Americans get health insurance. As part of his 2014 campaign, Dan Sullivan vowed to get on board, and with his fellow Republicans has voted dozens of times to do away with protections for Alaskans with preexisting conditions like diabetes, voted against allowing children under 19 with preexisting conditions to be included on your insurance policy, voted against letting you keep children under 26 on your insurance plan, voted against mandating free preventative care on your health care policy, voted against having no annual limits of coverage on your policy, voted against removing insurance limitations on emergency medicine services, voted against ending limits on your lifetime insurance coverage, voted against limiting unjustifiable rate increases and voted against establishing state health exchanges.
Sullivan’s excuse for taking away your insurance coverage was that he and his fellow Republicans were producing a better health plan. In the intervening eight years since passage of the ACA, all we’ve seen is an abortive plan to repeal ACA in 2018 and a Republican assault on the ACA in the courts. If you don’t believe me, google “since 2012 have Republicans voted on a plan to replace the ACA.” To save you the suspense — never.
Senator Sullivan has tried to take away your health care for six years, If you give him another six years, maybe he will succeed. If you are interested in saving your health care, vote for Al Gross.