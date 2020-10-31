Sullivan a solid leader

To the editor: I’m a 60-year resident of Alaska, a business owner and an avid outdoorsman.
I truly love Alaska, and I am so proud to call it home.
So when I was driving to work recently and heard a radio commercial from Al Gross insisting that federal overreach in Alaska has gotten worse than ever since Sen. Dan Sullivan was elected in 2014, I was so outraged, I almost got out of my truck and shot a small grizzly bear cub.
I know Dan personally. I have never met a political leader more dedicated to supporting what I consider Alaska values than Dan Sullivan.
I was in Washington, D.C. for both of the John Sturgeon Supreme Court decisions. I watched Dan run (not walk) from one committee meeting to another so he could be there to watch the court side unanimously with Alaska in a historic victory against the Park Service, a critically important case he worked very hard to assist John with.
Dan was instrumental in pushing back against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when it attempted to change traditional Alaska subsistence hunting practices in the federal refuges. He did the same to protect subsistence practices from time immemorial on Park Service land when the feds tried to end-run and preclude Native ways of wildlife population management.
I could list dozens of game-changing improvements that Dan has been instrumental in when it comes to Alaska and our military, resource development, gun rights, hunting and fishing issues, and so much more. But if you listen to Al Gross, you would think Dan Sullivan was out to destroy this great state. That is what I call “gross misrepresentation.“ And I believe Alaskans will see through it all and re-elect one of the hardest working, straightest-shooting political leaders Alaska has ever had.