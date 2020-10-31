You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Sullivan a solid leader

To the editor: I’m a 60-year resident of Alaska, a business owner and an avid outdoorsman.

I truly love Alaska, and I am so proud to call it home.

So when I was driving to work recently and heard a radio commercial from Al Gross insisting that federal overreach in Alaska has gotten worse than ever since Sen. Dan Sullivan was elected in 2014, I was so outraged, I almost got out of my truck and shot a small grizzly bear cub.

I know Dan personally. I have never met a political leader more dedicated to supporting what I consider Alaska values than Dan Sullivan.

I was in Washington, D.C. for both of the John Sturgeon Supreme Court decisions. I watched Dan run (not walk) from one committee meeting to another so he could be there to watch the court side unanimously with Alaska in a historic victory against the Park Service, a critically important case he worked very hard to assist John with.

Dan was instrumental in pushing back against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when it attempted to change traditional Alaska subsistence hunting practices in the federal refuges. He did the same to protect subsistence practices from time immemorial on Park Service land when the feds tried to end-run and preclude Native ways of wildlife population management.

I could list dozens of game-changing improvements that Dan has been instrumental in when it comes to Alaska and our military, resource development, gun rights, hunting and fishing issues, and so much more. But if you listen to Al Gross, you would think Dan Sullivan was out to destroy this great state. That is what I call “gross misrepresentation.“ And I believe Alaskans will see through it all and re-elect one of the hardest working, straightest-shooting political leaders Alaska has ever had.

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.