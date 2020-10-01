You have permission to edit this article.

Letter to the Editor

Sue Sprinkle for Seat E

To the editor: The Fairbanks community and the City Council need someone like Sue Sprinkle sitting in Seat E. Dedicated, creative and determined are the traits members of the City Council need to have right now as we face the challenges of the future, and Sue Sprinkle will bring her unique blend of these traits to solving the problems facing the community and making Fairbanks an even better place to live.

I’ve known Sue for more than 15 years, and there are few people who have the dedication and commitment to Fairbanks that Sue Sprinkle possesses. She is everything the City Council needs: a small business owner, a resident of downtown Fairbanks, a dedicated community volunteer and a strong advocate for Fairbanks.

Her commitment to the community can be seen in her many volunteer projects like serving on the boards of the Yukon Quest and the Downtown Association of Fairbanks. She is a frequent in-kind sponsor through her brilliant graphic design work to many great causes like the Fairbanks Concert Association. She has a deep understanding of what it means to serve community, which will make her an outstanding councilperson.

Sue’s spirit is firmly grounded in making Fairbanks a better place to live, and she has her sights set on all the needs that will make Fairbanks the pride of the state. You can bet that if Sue is elected, she will be available, accessible and ready to listen to the needs of the entire community no matter how big or small.

I’m very excited for Fairbanks that it has a choice of Sue’s caliber to serve on the City Council in seat E. A vote for Sue Sprinkle is a vote for an even better Fairbanks.

