Letter to the Editor

Sue Sprinkle for council

To the editor: The city of Fairbanks has a great choice running for City Council Seat E in Sue Sprinkle. This lady is a seriously devoted Fairbanks citizen who’s been actively involved for years in the Downtown Association, KUAC fundraising, and various city enhancement projects and takes great pride in her city. Her high energy and willingness to listen to others’ opinions and ideas makes her a smart choice in these times of uncertainty and polarization. I, personally, have known her for many years and can vouch for her honesty and passion, which makes her well-suited for this position. She operates her business and lives her life right here in downtown Fairbanks, so she has a lot of skin in the game.

A vote for Sue Sprinkle will give us a conscientious civic supporter on the Fairbanks City Council.

