To the editor: I am delighted to see that Sue Sprinkle is running for Fairbanks City Council. Having served with Sue on nonprofit and civic boards in the past, I know her to be a hard worker who dedicates countless hours to making this community better for everybody. Most of us don’t work up the sweat required to serve our fellow citizens in a meaningful and effective way. Sue does. I’m giving Sue my vote, and I encourage you to do the same.
Sue Sprinkle for council
