Sue Sprinkle for council

To the editor: I am writing in support of Sue Sprinkle for Fairbanks City Council. I have known Sue Sprinkle for many years, and a more dedicated and loyal Fairbanksan you will never find. As long as I have known Sue she has always proclaimed the gloriousness of Fairbanks, and when a flaw was pointed out she jumped right in and fought tooth and nail to get the right people involved to solve the challenge. If there was something that couldn’t be resolved or improved, Sue has always stepped up and dove in to make sure challenges were met head on. From Vision Fairbanks, to the Fairbanks Downtown Association, and serving as precinct chair for local and state elections, she has put time and energy behind her concerns. She is involved with KUAC, GVEA, the Alaska Design forum and is focused on education and the betterment of her community.
Sue Sprinkle is community-minded, engaged, and a person who truly cares about the future of Fairbanks as a city, a community and the home of the people she cares about — you.
Vote Sue Sprinkle for Fairbanks City Council, Seat E on Oct. 6.
She will work hard for Fairbanks.