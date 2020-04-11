Struggling Fairbankans

To the editor: Fairbanks residents these days struggle to get by, are wondering if they will have jobs and how they will pay their bills while burdened with how to educate their children and practice social distancing. We are too distracted to detect the chicanery of the imperious Fairbanks Curia Regis that is holding court behind closed doors, hoping to afflict us serfs with yet another tax that will lucratively stuff their tower of treasures even higher.
When we are finally seeing some relief at the gas pump, Lord Cleworth wants to impose a 5-cent tax on every gallon of gasoline sold in the city of Fairbanks. The owners of much more expensive diesel vehicles will be exempt from paying a tax, adding discrimination to the thievery.
Gasoline is not a luxury. We need it for transportation to our jobs, schools, day care, higher education, for generators, and obtaining food security, to name a few. Many have probably lost their jobs and can barely afford to buy food or pay for housing.
This tax collected on gasoline isn’t even for road maintenance but will fill the voids in the city’s coffers (general fund). To soften the blow, Lord Cleworth says if they collect too much tax (Really, is there such a thing?), they just might lower our property taxes. I’ve heard this teaser before, but it was just smoke and mirrors then, too. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Even worse, this tax will not show up on a ballot for us serfs to vote on, but the Curia Regis will decide for us because they think they are smarter than we are and know better than we do how to spend our money they’ll steal.
Clearly, one outcome of those elected lords of the city’s tax will be to drive gasoline sales outside city limits. So be it. I will gladly drive further and make a larger carbon footprint by buying my gas where I’m not ripped off. Not a gas penny of mine will see the city coffers.