Stores and masks

To the editor: A retail supervisor told me recently that store management cannot enforce their rule of “Masks Required” that is clearly posted on every single entrance. The Daily News-Miner, in mid-July, specifically mentioned this store as a major retail chain newly requiring that patrons, in all retail stores affiliated with the corporation whose name rhymes with “ogre,” to wear a mask.
I was appalled to witness several patrons shopping without wearing a masks, and my reaction was one of disbelief, betrayal and anger. The store’s supervisor stated that patrons cannot be forced to wear masks. Technically, and historically, that’s probably true. No one forced Jacques Cousteau or Madame Marie Curie, or even hockey greats Phil Esposito and Patrick Roy, to wear the masks.
However, store management certainly can reserve the right to refuse service to patrons displaying such flagrantly disrespectful, selfish and potentially dangerous behavior. Simply don’t take their money. Let them shop elsewhere. Or the Big Retailers should just be honest and remove the signs about masks if they really don’t mean it.