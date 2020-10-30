Stop the oil giveaway

To the editor: The way to protect Alaska’s economy is to vote "yes" on Measure 1. A recent analysis by former tax director for the Division of Revenue, Ken Alper, shows that under Senate Bill 21 the state has paid (and owes) more in credits than it has received in production taxes under SB21. That’s crazy.
In other words, it’s not a tax, it’s a subsidy to the oil industry. We have literally been paying the major producers to take our oil under SB21. As a result, we have spent $18 billion in savings that we will never get back and have lost over 15,000 jobs throughout the economy due to the contraction caused by state budget cuts. Meanwhile, the oil and gas jobs promised by the producers and oil lobbyists if we passed SB21 never materialized. In fact, oil jobs shrank.
SB21 didn’t do what they promised, and we can’t afford it, especially now that our savings are gone. The Fair Share Act is not designed to gouge oil companies, only to restore a fair tax. It will result in production taxes that are still lower than they were on average for three decades before Senate Bill 21 passed, and studies show they will have no impact on investment. They are likely to have a net positive effect on jobs.
How does it make sense to subsidize oil companies making billions in annual profits when Alaskans our economy is hurting? Isn’t it fair for Alaska, the resource owner, to get something for its oil? Under SB21, we get less than any other major resource owner in the world: less than the Russians, Nigerians, Brazilians, Norwegians and every other major resource owner in the world.
Because we are out of savings, we are out of time to fix our budget problems. Not passing the Fair Share Act risks the permanent fund, our only significant savings account left, and the only other solution to our budget woes is to raise taxes on everyone. I’m OK with a tax, but I think the major producers should pay their fair share too. “Yes” on 1.