Stop subsidizing industry

To the editor: As COVID-19 continues to wipe out the Alaska economy, it is a sign of the times that the Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige is spending her time writing an opinion piece advertising for the most expensive way Alaska can make the least amount of money — the Ambler Road proposal.
A 211-mile road to ruin, the Ambler Road proposal would take public money mandated for the good of all Alaskans and go all in on a tired horse that has never been run before. Worse yet, the bulk of any hoped-for returns will take the usual trip to Alaska ports and set sail for foreign countries. The proposal is so weak that proponents like the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority resorted to using the pandemic to amend protocols and dodge legislative oversight for a $35 million grab last month.
In the face of economic collapse, Alaska gets the usual reassurances: This time it will be different; this time when we subsidize roads for industrial use only, they will come; this time foreign mines on the edge of nowhere will produce wildly optimistic job numbers for locals; this time villagers will enthusiastically clock in to clean toilets and make beds in man camps teaming with Outside workers, not paying taxes, not living here through the seasons.
We are a resource rich state that works so hard to make money the No. 1 export. It is time to work smarter. We can do so much better with what we have. I urge you to call your legislators and get them to fight for the restaurants, hotels, air taxis, fishermen and home building businesses that are already here and fighting to survive. Focus stimulus funds and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority on saving Alaskans, not subsidizing foreign long shots. Focus the Department of Natural Resources on its mission statement: “Develop, conserve and maximize the use of Alaska’s natural resources consistent with the public interest.”
It is in the public’s best interest to stop wasting money on the Ambler Road proposal immediately.