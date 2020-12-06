You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Stop ANWR oil leasing

To the editor: This note is a scream or anguish about oil leasing on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. I am writing to implore you to not let this go ahead.

I am passionate about the issue because I have been to ANWR on four separate occasions on backpacking and river float trips for a total of four months over the 1987-2003 period. I have seen grizzly bears coming out of hibernation; caught the caribou migration head on, 100,000 strong; seen wolves take down an errant calf; climbed the Brooks Range peaks and found fossils high up on these peaks; fished on the pristine Kongakut, Aichilik and Canning Rivers, and several others for Arctic char; and float-tripped out to the Arctic Ocean and on to Barter Island. In my view, ANWR is an untrammeled national treasure for me and many others, including the Inuit people and a highly spiritual place.

Every year, people in all 50 states and across six continents see birds in their own backyards that begin their lives on the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge. These lands are home to more than 200 wildlife species, including polar bears and grizzlies, muskox and caribou, most of whom are already under stress from the impacts of climate change.

Blocking oil exploration off the coastal plain and in ANWR is the right thing to do. Once drilling occurs, it cannot be turned back into the wild wonderland it presently is.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.