Stop ANWR oil leasing

To the editor: This note is a scream or anguish about oil leasing on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. I am writing to implore you to not let this go ahead.
I am passionate about the issue because I have been to ANWR on four separate occasions on backpacking and river float trips for a total of four months over the 1987-2003 period. I have seen grizzly bears coming out of hibernation; caught the caribou migration head on, 100,000 strong; seen wolves take down an errant calf; climbed the Brooks Range peaks and found fossils high up on these peaks; fished on the pristine Kongakut, Aichilik and Canning Rivers, and several others for Arctic char; and float-tripped out to the Arctic Ocean and on to Barter Island. In my view, ANWR is an untrammeled national treasure for me and many others, including the Inuit people and a highly spiritual place.
Every year, people in all 50 states and across six continents see birds in their own backyards that begin their lives on the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge. These lands are home to more than 200 wildlife species, including polar bears and grizzlies, muskox and caribou, most of whom are already under stress from the impacts of climate change.
Blocking oil exploration off the coastal plain and in ANWR is the right thing to do. Once drilling occurs, it cannot be turned back into the wild wonderland it presently is.