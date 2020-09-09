Stay off the tracks

To the editor: I apologize to anyone who got blocked by a long train at the Steese Highway crossings, Saturday evening, Sept. 5. The train encountered a guy lying in the track and had to stop. The guy gave every appearance of being deceased, and we immediately initiated a 911 call. Before help could arrive, the conductor managed to coax him into enough lucidity to try to talk him into getting off the track. It is against policy to physically remove him ourselves. The train was finally able to clear the crossings about 20 minutes later.
Please tell all your friends, children and pets not to play on the railroad tracks. This guy was very lucky in that the train was able to stop in time (but he sure caused an inconvenience for many). In the Lower 48, there are more than 400 every year who are not so lucky. Please choose not to join their ranks.