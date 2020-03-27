Stay home, everyone

To the editor: Fellow Alaskans, shelter in place now. Don’t wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to get worse in Alaska. Experts say we only have until this weekend to bend the curve so we don’t overwhelm our medical system. We need to take the lessons from elsewhere seriously. Medical services in communities that have done shelter in place have been better able to treat those infected and save lives.
The doctors in Fairbanks have asked Governor Dunleavy to issue a shelter in place and ban on nonessential travel, but he has not. Let him know you want him to protect our health care workers and the rest of us and that he needs to act and act now. Time is running out.
Stay safe, watch out for each other and send gratitude to all those providing essential services, responding to emergencies, keeping the lights on, plowing the streets, stocking the grocery shelves and feeding the homeless.