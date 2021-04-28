Starbucks doesn't get it

To the editor: The Starbucks store, inside Fred Meyer East, just “doesn’t get it.”
A while ago, when trying to purchase a breakfast sandwich for my son, I was told that they did not have any more to sell. When asked about the nice-looking sandwich in their nice glass display case, I was told that I was not allowed to purchase it. See, I was informed that they cook lots of their food, place it in the case for show, and then throw it away. Yes, from before they even cook the food that they place in the display case, the plan is to throw it away in the trash. That goes for all the food in their case. I was informed it is for show. Even when they do not have any left of a certain item in the case, they don’t sell you the last one, but just leave it in the display case with the plan to throw it away.
And Starbucks wants us to believe how much they care about the people and the planet? If you go to many fast food restaurants around town, and if you eat at any of the many fine Asian sit-down restaurants, pizza parlors, sub stores, etc., I think you would notice nice photos that show you a representation of what each food item looks like. I wonder if the owner and/or manager of this Starbucks has realized that this is an alternative to their method of wasting food, resources and money by displaying the food in a display case, with the plan to waste the food. Why not just use photos of the foods they offer, and if they have no more of an item left, put a note on the photo that they are temporarily out of that selection?
Finally, less than 2 feet from the display case, near the cash register, is a sign that says, “Zero Waste, Zero Hunger.” I’m disappointed in your waste, Starbucks. You just don’t get it.