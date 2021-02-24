Standing up for what's right

To the editor: Dear Sen. Murkowski, I apologize for those adults in the world on “that day” who wasted everyone’s time and energy by being thoughtless and selfish. So much good was trampled upon by the many, encouraged by the few.
Thank you for standing your ground and having the integrity and discipline to cast an unpopular vote for impeachment.
When confronted by the rebellious actions of a playground bully the duty teacher steps in, reviews the case and calls for justice. Thank you for stepping in and setting the appropriate example by giving the proper response to the situation that was prompted by the malicious actions of our former president and his playground minions. Somebody had to use their head and find the courage to draw the line in the sand and say, “Enough is enough, and there must be consequences for those actions.” Like my Dad used to say to me, “You got a head … use it for more than a hat rack.”
Extraordinary actions required an extraordinary response. You rose to the top and did just that. You gave the nation a glimpse of statesmanship at work: wisdom and skill in the management of public affairs. Bad behavior at any age and stage always needs to be nipped in the bud.
Not everything has to be along political party lines. Sometimes wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord can lead one to an obvious choice and teaching moment. Thank you for allowing your formation as a faithful person keep you standing your ground and teaching us valuable lessons in changing the world for the better.
Thank you for being there and continuing to do the job we placed our trust in you to do. You have my deepest respect.