You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Standing in solidarity

  • Comments

To the editor: The Greater Fairbanks Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) – Unit 1001 stands in solidarity with the Asian American community and other victimized groups subjected to racial discrimination and violence in our community, state and country. The recent slaying of eight individuals in Atlanta, four of Asian ancestry and six women, is another instance of racial violence in the past year across the United States.

During a time in our nation’s history when we are celebrating the nomination and ultimate election of our first African American/Asian woman to the office of vice president, we find the nation still enthralled in the depths of racism, hate and violence. It is hard for most Americans to understand or comprehend the continued senseless violence committed against their fellow humankind.

Struggles, hardships and grief of the COVID-19 global pandemic has created a climate of severe pain for many Americans. However, the increase in victimization and targeting of specific ethnic groups is linked to misinformation, xenophobia and divisiveness about the virus. The impact of this ideology has exacerbated this health crisis to an unconscionable degree in America. These reactions and responses should be condemned not only in our society but the world.

The NAACP is a multi-ethnic organization that remains dedicated and resolute in its commitment to advocate for social justice and equality for all individuals, and to stand against racial hatred and racial discrimination in any form.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.