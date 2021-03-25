Standing in solidarity

To the editor: The Greater Fairbanks Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) – Unit 1001 stands in solidarity with the Asian American community and other victimized groups subjected to racial discrimination and violence in our community, state and country. The recent slaying of eight individuals in Atlanta, four of Asian ancestry and six women, is another instance of racial violence in the past year across the United States.
During a time in our nation’s history when we are celebrating the nomination and ultimate election of our first African American/Asian woman to the office of vice president, we find the nation still enthralled in the depths of racism, hate and violence. It is hard for most Americans to understand or comprehend the continued senseless violence committed against their fellow humankind.
Struggles, hardships and grief of the COVID-19 global pandemic has created a climate of severe pain for many Americans. However, the increase in victimization and targeting of specific ethnic groups is linked to misinformation, xenophobia and divisiveness about the virus. The impact of this ideology has exacerbated this health crisis to an unconscionable degree in America. These reactions and responses should be condemned not only in our society but the world.
The NAACP is a multi-ethnic organization that remains dedicated and resolute in its commitment to advocate for social justice and equality for all individuals, and to stand against racial hatred and racial discrimination in any form.