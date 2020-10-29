You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Stand with Quist

To the editor: A little over a year ago, I joined a groundswell of bipartisan Alaskans in the effort to Recall Governor Dunleavy. The deep cuts proposed to education, public safety, health care and other areas vital to working families struck me less as a pragmatic response to economic hardship than as a redefinition of the duty of the state of Alaska to its people.

For two years our Interior delegation worked together in a bipartisan coalition to push back against the governor’s budget cuts. Interior leaders, from the Chamber of Commerce to the hospital board, supported the efforts of our delegation.

Flash forward to 2020, and in a complete flip-flop, one-term Rep. Bart LeBon has stated: “We’re Republicans and we want to form a Republican majority.” What he and a potential Republican majority mean by this is clear. He will walk in lockstep with Dunleavy’s agenda and Anchorage legislators to continue cutting funding to the university, school bond debt reimbursement, the Pioneers’ Homes, the marine highway system, community assistance and many other programs that define the Alaska we all know and support.

Alaska faces immense financial hurdles in the coming years. In pursuing the policies that are best for long-term fiscal sustainability, we need legislators that clearly articulate their values and the things they will go to the mat for. There is only one candidate for House District 1 who has done that — Christopher Quist.

Christopher Quist is fighting for a sustainable PFD and a stable fiscal plan that will protect our schools and neighborhoods. With six years on the Borough Assembly, and chosen by his fellow assembly members to be presiding officer, Quist has proven his abilities as a consensus builder. He is a battle-tested leader. This election season, vote for people over politics, consensus over chaos. Vote Quist.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.