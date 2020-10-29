Stand with Quist

To the editor: A little over a year ago, I joined a groundswell of bipartisan Alaskans in the effort to Recall Governor Dunleavy. The deep cuts proposed to education, public safety, health care and other areas vital to working families struck me less as a pragmatic response to economic hardship than as a redefinition of the duty of the state of Alaska to its people.
For two years our Interior delegation worked together in a bipartisan coalition to push back against the governor’s budget cuts. Interior leaders, from the Chamber of Commerce to the hospital board, supported the efforts of our delegation.
Flash forward to 2020, and in a complete flip-flop, one-term Rep. Bart LeBon has stated: “We’re Republicans and we want to form a Republican majority.” What he and a potential Republican majority mean by this is clear. He will walk in lockstep with Dunleavy’s agenda and Anchorage legislators to continue cutting funding to the university, school bond debt reimbursement, the Pioneers’ Homes, the marine highway system, community assistance and many other programs that define the Alaska we all know and support.
Alaska faces immense financial hurdles in the coming years. In pursuing the policies that are best for long-term fiscal sustainability, we need legislators that clearly articulate their values and the things they will go to the mat for. There is only one candidate for House District 1 who has done that — Christopher Quist.
Christopher Quist is fighting for a sustainable PFD and a stable fiscal plan that will protect our schools and neighborhoods. With six years on the Borough Assembly, and chosen by his fellow assembly members to be presiding officer, Quist has proven his abilities as a consensus builder. He is a battle-tested leader. This election season, vote for people over politics, consensus over chaos. Vote Quist.