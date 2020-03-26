Letter to the Editor

Stand up for UA

To the editor: While the governor plans to pull $1 billion from state accounts to fund unemployment payments, it seems it would make sense to use perhaps $300 million of that to bolster the University of Alaska system, which is a responsibility laid out in the Alaska Constitution. The university prepares Alaskans for futures in our state’s economy.

The governor’s actions throughout his term have been destructive rather than constructive for the post-secondary education of Alaska’s future workforce.

It’s my opinion that the University of Alaska Board of Regents should stand up and oppose the destruction of our statewide institution, which produces mining and petroleum engineers, teachers, public safety officers, skilled scientists in many fields and a variety of other vital professional positions from graduates of Alaska’s secondary schools.

The Alaska Constitution directly speaks to our university. Our citizens benefit from it. Our youth deserve a first-class University of Alaska. Please stand up for it.

