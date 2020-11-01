To the editor: Republican Senate Majority Leader “Turkey Neck” McConnell is better known as Moscow Mitch. Ever since a Russian oligarch indirectly financed an aluminum plant in northeast Kentucky. What kinda deal did Moscow Mitch make with the Russian “agent”?
Delay, downsize the pandemic package passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives last May? Mission accomplished.
Thank reckless Sen. Sullivan, Rep. Young for enabling science-challenged, reality escapist, unprincipled COVID Donald to rule without rules. A dead lottery offers Alaskans more power than Rep. Young. Enough said.
Disciple Sen. Dan ‘Stalingrad” Sullivan has proven time and time again he lacks the mental capacity, moral courage to represent most Alaskans. He chose to be an obedient vassal to Moscow Mitch’s agenda 97% of the time. Thus, the appropriate nickname.
He remained mute, meek while Putin Light corrupted institutions of democracy. The outright lies, nonsensical impetuous attacks continue relentlessly, daily.
Sadly, only honorable people make sacrifices that are as unavoidable as they are necessary. One day, Sullivan’s descendants may fondly shorten his nickname to Stalin.
When did Sen. Sullivan choose to forfeit honorable status yet again? Upon slandering his sworn oath at the Trump impeachment trial. Putin-style trial!
All 17 prior trials in U.S. history provided damning evidence, relevant documents. A valued judicial tradition. Why not Trump’s, Senator Sullivan? Headline: Marines’ inaction bastardizes a revered American jurisprudence tradition. Democracy-loving patriots require diligent defenders. Not this shameworthy offensive democracy obstructionist!
Alaskans have a rare opportunity. Two independent-minded candidates. Dr. Al Gross and Alyse Galvin. State of Alaska voter tally as of 26 July 2020? Republicans 139,821; nonpartisan 82,255; we undeclared voters? 261,619…
Let this be the first time in four years— Putin doesn’t send garish Xmas cards, Beluga caviar, Russian premium vodka to every congressional Republicans (card includes 8x10 pics of bare-chested Putin riding horses bareback)...