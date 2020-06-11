To the editor: The public needs to give input to the Borough Assembly to work with the Friends of SS Nenana who are trying to save her. This beautiful boat that sits in Pioneer Park looks sad, and she should. She needs reinforcement and repairs to make it possible to open it to the public again. This group is concerned that this winter could see the rotted rudder and wheel come off the boat. The group wants to contribute money toward materials for the emergency repairs before winter if the borough can do the labor. The SS Nenana is a part of Fairbanks and Alaska history, and we need to save her. Keep informed on what is going on with the boat at friendsofssnenana.com.
