To the editor: I wonder if the Fairbanks borough school administration or the state Department of Health and Social Services has given any thought to the idea of delaying the end of spring break by an additional seven to 14 calendar days under the current virus circumstances our nation is facing. The idea being that with a good percentage of students, parents and teachers flying back here from all over the U.S. and many parts of the world that the virus would manifest itself in home settings where it might be somewhat contained rather than in the confines of crowded schools. The only obvious drawbacks I see are that such a move would play havoc with people’s summer plans and probably cost additional money.
Spring break and the virus
