Sports but no classrooms?

To the editor: It seems as though our education leaders in Fairbanks have turned logical thought on its head. Currently our K-12 students are not allowed in classrooms. High school sports, however, have been given the green light to place students directly in the path of COVID-19. It seems that if school buildings are closed, then scholastic sports ought to be paused as well. Or, if conditions are safe enough for high school sports to proceed, then our students ought to be in classrooms.
The recent timeout of West Valley and Lathrop football activities demonstrates the shortsightedness of the district. The health of individuals and the community, including economic health, is placed at serious risk by making popular exceptions to the basic rules. So which is it? Is it safe enough for our students to be in classrooms and playing (contact) sports? Or should both be on hold until we lower our rate of transmission?