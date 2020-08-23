Spoiling ANWR

To the editor: As Native Americans and Alaska Natives, our sacred traditional foods go back thousands of years and have kept us healthy and been given to us by our great creator God.
To drill or think to drill for oil on this birthplace — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — and the magnificent breeding grounds of the great Porcupine Caribou Herd is spelled “destruction” and is totally wrong! These sacred harvests we practiced for thousands of years and “Giving thanks to our great creator God, with respects at each caribou harvest,” is also our Native American religion.
The refuge and breeding ground carry the same weight as the great Yellowstone National Park, and currently the greed again has struck from Washington, D.C., to destroy nature’s last monument and fruits of God and America’s sacred treasure.
Currently, the oil companies and the state have already found more oil to last about 50 more years at another location, at the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. NPRA has approximately 23 million acres, and that could boost the state’s oil wealth. Greed has overlooked this issue and is giving a blind eye to our religion and the traditional food for our tables.
Pete Peter
Fairbanks