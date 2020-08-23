You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Spoiling ANWR

To the editor: As Native Americans and Alaska Natives, our sacred traditional foods go back thousands of years and have kept us healthy and been given to us by our great creator God.

To drill or think to drill for oil on this birthplace — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — and the magnificent breeding grounds of the great Porcupine Caribou Herd is spelled “destruction” and is totally wrong! These sacred harvests we practiced for thousands of years and “Giving thanks to our great creator God, with respects at each caribou harvest,” is also our Native American religion.

The refuge and breeding ground carry the same weight as the great Yellowstone National Park, and currently the greed again has struck from Washington, D.C., to destroy nature’s last monument and fruits of God and America’s sacred treasure.

Currently, the oil companies and the state have already found more oil to last about 50 more years at another location, at the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. NPRA has approximately 23 million acres, and that could boost the state’s oil wealth. Greed has overlooked this issue and is giving a blind eye to our religion and the traditional food for our tables.

Pete Peter

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.